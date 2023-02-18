MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Bowling Coach of Multan Sultans and former spin bowler of the national cricket team Mushtaq Ahmed said that the team getting advantage of Multan's condition by continuously playing at home ground.

Holding a press conference after the match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, he said the boys played very well today and dominated in batting, bowling and fielding.

He said Multan Sultan's excellent fielding put pressure on the Peshawar Zalmi team.

Mushtaq lauded the performance of Rilee Rossouw and said Rossouw was a courageous player. He said that he was never afraid of getting out and he takes chances.

He said Rossouw put pressure on the other team.

He said Ihsanullah dismissed a Babar-like big player which was his dream wicket, adding that Ihsanullah has been working on his fitness for the last six months.

He said that Usama Mir has also worked a lot on his fitness.

Sultan's bowling coach added that every team has a plan before entering the ground but the execution of the plan was the major part. He said that it was the plan against Babar to get him out with a full-length ball.

"The way Muhammad Haris and Saim Ayub batted was a very good thing for Pakistan white ball cricket.

He said Muhammad Rizwan also has a very important role in making the plan and executing the plan successfully.

Mushtaq Ahmed maintained that the biggest advantage in franchise cricket was that the new boys spend time with senior players and learn from them.