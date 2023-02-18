UrduPoint.com

Sultans Getting Advantage Of Multan's Conditions, Mushtaq Ahmed

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Sultans getting advantage of Multan's conditions, Mushtaq Ahmed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Bowling Coach of Multan Sultans and former spin bowler of the national cricket team Mushtaq Ahmed said that the team getting advantage of Multan's condition by continuously playing at home ground.

Holding a press conference after the match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, he said the boys played very well today and dominated in batting, bowling and fielding.

He said Multan Sultan's excellent fielding put pressure on the Peshawar Zalmi team.

Mushtaq lauded the performance of Rilee Rossouw and said Rossouw was a courageous player. He said that he was never afraid of getting out and he takes chances.

He said Rossouw put pressure on the other team.

He said Ihsanullah dismissed a Babar-like big player which was his dream wicket, adding that Ihsanullah has been working on his fitness for the last six months.

He said that Usama Mir has also worked a lot on his fitness.

Sultan's bowling coach added that every team has a plan before entering the ground but the execution of the plan was the major part. He said that it was the plan against Babar to get him out with a full-length ball.

"The way Muhammad Haris and Saim Ayub batted was a very good thing for Pakistan white ball cricket.

He said Muhammad Rizwan also has a very important role in making the plan and executing the plan successfully.

Mushtaq Ahmed maintained that the biggest advantage in franchise cricket was that the new boys spend time with senior players and learn from them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Usama Mir From Coach Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

35 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

2 hours ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.