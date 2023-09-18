Open Menu

Sultyan Directs Poonch Varsity Management To Improve Standard Of Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood on Monday directed to Vice Chancellor of University of Poonch Rawalakot Dr Zakaria Zakir to redouble his efforts for improving the standard and quality of education in the varsity in line with the needs of the modern age

Chairing the university's syndicate meeting, the AJK president assured the management of his all possible support and cooperation in that regard.

He said the problems faced by the staff and students of the university would be solved on priority.

Besides the VC, the meeting was attended by former rector International Islamic University Islamabad Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, ex-VC University of Kotli Professor Dr. Ghulam Ghos, former VC University of Home Economics Lahore Professor Dr. Kanwal Amen, Prof. Dr. Azhra Latif, and others.

The meeting approved annual budget of the university.

