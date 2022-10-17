Sumair Defends MPhil Thesis In Microbiology
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Sumaira Samad Dawar of Khyber Medical University Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (KMU-IBMS) on Monday defended MPhil thesis in Microbiology under the supervision of Dr. Taj Ali Khan and Co-Supervisor Dr.
Muhammad Tahir.
Her thesis topic was "Genomic analysis of SARS-COVID-19 Variants circulating amongst COVID-19 patients in Peshawar".
Her external examiner was Dr. Muhammad Asghar from Khyber Medical College Peshawar and her internal examiner was Dr. Momin Khan of KMU-IPDM.