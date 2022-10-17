UrduPoint.com

Sumair Defends MPhil Thesis In Microbiology

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Sumair defends MPhil thesis in Microbiology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Sumaira Samad Dawar of Khyber Medical University Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (KMU-IBMS) on Monday defended MPhil thesis in Microbiology under the supervision of Dr. Taj Ali Khan and Co-Supervisor Dr.

Muhammad Tahir.

Her thesis topic was "Genomic analysis of SARS-COVID-19 Variants circulating amongst COVID-19 patients in Peshawar".

Her external examiner was Dr. Muhammad Asghar from Khyber Medical College Peshawar and her internal examiner was Dr. Momin Khan of KMU-IPDM.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Medical University From

Recent Stories

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

11 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

29 minutes ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit to Balochistan

4 hours ago
 PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seat ..

PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seats in by-election

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.