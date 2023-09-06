Open Menu

Sumbal Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Sumbal passes away due to cardiac arrest

Federal Interior Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal died due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal died due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

According to details, Sambal was seriously ill for the last four days and was under treatment at the hospital.

His demise occurred in Lahore while he was being transferred to the hospital due to deteriorating health conditions, and he passed away during the journey.

He was one of the most competent and humble officers of the Pakistan Civil Service.

Sumbul, who had been ailing for some time, had taken charge as the interior secretary on August 20.

Sumbal had previously held key positions, having served as the chief secretary of Punjab and Commissioner of Lahore.

