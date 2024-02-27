Open Menu

Sumera Baloch Wins Deputy Mayor Election In Mirpurkhas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Sumera Baloch wins Deputy Mayor election in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Sumera Baloch secured a landslide victory in the Deputy Mayor election of the Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas on Tuesday.

The election was held under the supervision of Returning Officer Prem Chand in the Municipal Complex Hall, where Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori and Chief Municipal Commissioner Shafiq Ahmad Shah were also present.

Sumera Baloch received 27 votes, while Khalil Ahmad Sheikh got only 4 votes.

The Deputy Mayor's seat was vacant after Junaid Buland, an unelected member, resigned after failing to comply with the Local Bodies Act 2013, within the six month period.

She defeated the MQM Pakistan candidate Khalil Ahmad Sheikh by a margin of 23 votes.

Out of the 33 members of the House of Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas, 31 members cast their votes, while two Union Councils Chairman Mir Ubaid Talpur and Shakoor Lashari were absent from voting process.

The PPP candidate thanked the voters for their support and expressed her commitment to serve the people of Mirpurkhas, in a proper manner. She assured that all out efforts would be made to address the issues of sanitation, water supply, health, education and development in the city.

APP/hms/

Related Topics

Election Pakistan MQM Education Water All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

3 hours ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

5 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

5 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

6 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

18 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

18 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan