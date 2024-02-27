Sumera Baloch wins Deputy Mayor election in Mirpurkhas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Sumera Baloch secured a landslide victory in the Deputy Mayor election of the Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas on Tuesday.

The election was held under the supervision of Returning Officer Prem Chand in the Municipal Complex Hall, where Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori and Chief Municipal Commissioner Shafiq Ahmad Shah were also present.

Sumera Baloch received 27 votes, while Khalil Ahmad Sheikh got only 4 votes.

The Deputy Mayor's seat was vacant after Junaid Buland, an unelected member, resigned after failing to comply with the Local Bodies Act 2013, within the six month period.

She defeated the MQM Pakistan candidate Khalil Ahmad Sheikh by a margin of 23 votes.

Out of the 33 members of the House of Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas, 31 members cast their votes, while two Union Councils Chairman Mir Ubaid Talpur and Shakoor Lashari were absent from voting process.

The PPP candidate thanked the voters for their support and expressed her commitment to serve the people of Mirpurkhas, in a proper manner. She assured that all out efforts would be made to address the issues of sanitation, water supply, health, education and development in the city.

