Sumitomo Corporation CEO meets Prime Minister Imran Khan

Masayoki Hyodo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Sumitomo Corporation, a leading Fortune 500 global trading and business investment company, on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of WEF (World Economic Forum) Annual Meeting 2020

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Masayoki Hyodo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Sumitomo Corporation, a leading Fortune 500 global trading and business investment company, on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of WEF (World Economic Forum) Annual Meeting 2020.

Advisor to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Ambassador at Large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi were also present on the occasion.