UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Summary For Appointment Of New CJCSC Received At PM House

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:58 PM

Summary for appointment of new CJCSC received at PM house  

Incumbent Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat is going to retire on November 27.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) A summary sent by the Defence Ministry for appointment of new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) has been received at the PM House, the sources said.

The summary has been moved as the incumbent Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat is going to retire on November 27, and the new CJCSC is due to take oath of his office on November 28.

According to the sources, Lt-General Sarfraz Sattar and Lt-Gen Nadeem Raza are the top contenders for the post besides two others. Both Lt-General Sarfraz Sattar and Lt-Gen Nadeem Raza are three star generals. The former is serving as head of commandant Armoured Corps while the later is Chief of General Staff.

It may be mentioned here that General Raza was promoted to the rank of Lt- General in December 2016. He also served as the commandant of Pakistan Military academy and also commanded X Corps based in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Rawalpindi May November December 2016 Post Top

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy Slams Latvia's Decision to Suspend ..

3 minutes ago

Rupee strengthens against dollar

3 minutes ago

FO says death certificate of Col Zahir is fake

47 minutes ago

Moody's sees 'negative' outlook for German banks

4 minutes ago

Ethiopia awaits result of referendum on new Sidama ..

33 minutes ago

Russian-Serbian Relationship So Unique That No Sca ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.