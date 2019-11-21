Summary for appointment of new CJCSC received at PM house  

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) A summary sent by the Defence Ministry for appointment of new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) has been received at the PM House, the sources said.

The summary has been moved as the incumbent Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat is going to retire on November 27, and the new CJCSC is due to take oath of his office on November 28.

According to the sources, Lt-General Sarfraz Sattar and Lt-Gen Nadeem Raza are the top contenders for the post besides two others. Both Lt-General Sarfraz Sattar and Lt-Gen Nadeem Raza are three star generals. The former is serving as head of commandant Armoured Corps while the later is Chief of General Staff.

It may be mentioned here that General Raza was promoted to the rank of Lt- General in December 2016. He also served as the commandant of Pakistan Military academy and also commanded X Corps based in Rawalpindi.