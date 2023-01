PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Sunday announced to send the summary of the dissolution of KP Assembly to the Governor on Tuesday.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, the chief minister claimed that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf would again come into power with a two-third majority.