Summary for dissolving assemblies prepared: SAPM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Atta ullah Tarar on Tuesday said that a summary for dissolving assemblies has been prepared for further procedure

The summary would be forwarded to the President for necessary approval, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that decision for holding elections after dissolving assemblies would be taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Commenting on PTI chief's politics, he said PTI chief was facing jail due to a false statement and declaration submitted to ECP in Toshakhana case.

In reply to a question about the lack of facilities in jail, he said PTI chief's lawyer should write an application to court for provision of facilities in jail.

He said that PTI chief had been found guilty of corruption in the Toshakhana case. He said that PTI leader had also been found involved in hatching a plan to attack security, judiciary and other national institutions.

He said that PTI had filed false cases against the rival party members. We are not taking the political revenge from the PTI leader but he (Imran), was facing the court trial by reason of misdeeds and corruption scandals, he said.

