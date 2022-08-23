Summary for establishing special courts for OPs to be approved soon

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP& HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday said that a summary for establishing special courts for redressing grievances of Overseas Pakistanis (OPs) would be approved within a month

He was speaking at 19th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development which was held here under the Chairmanship of MNA Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din.

Discussing the Emigration Policy for Overseas Pakistanis, the Secretary, Ministry of OP & HRD informed the committee that the policy would be finalized after some amendments in the existing policy.

The committee asked the Chairman Employs Old Age Benefits Institution to brief regarding various crimes and fraudulent cases against the employees.

The committee discussed the issues of the allot tees of OPF Housing Scheme Zone-V Islamabad in detail and also constituted a sub-committee under the convenorship of MNA Syed Javed Hasnain, and Dr. Mehreeen Razaq Bhutto, Shakila Luqman, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem Malik, MNAs as its members.

The committee will look into the surcharge issues of Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF) valley Zone-V alongwith the issues of the foundation's sacked employees, their promotion, court/legal cases and its school teacher's issues.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Syed Javed Hasnain, Dr. Mehreen RazzaqBhutto, Shakila Luqman, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Muhammad Jamalud Din, and senior officers from the ministry of OP& HRD, NAVTTC, CDA, and EOBI.