Summary For Live Streaming Of The Court Proceedings To Be Moved To CM: Law Minister

Published August 31, 2023

Summary for live streaming of the court proceedings to be moved to CM: Law minister

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Law, Religious Affairs and Human Rights Muhammad Umar Soomro has said that a summary would be moved soon to the Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister for live streaming of the proceedings of all courts of the province

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Law, Religious Affairs and Human Rights Muhammad Umar Soomro has said that a summary would be moved soon to the Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister for live streaming of the proceedings of all courts of the province.

The move would help streamline the court proceedings with detailed information of the cases being heard in all courts of the province, he said while addressing a ceremony organized by District Bar Association Hyderabad here on Thursday.

The minister said that the main objective of running court proceedings online was to resolve the problems of litigants at the earliest and save precious time for lawyers.

He said that the Sindh Government was trying its best to resolve genuine issues of the lawyer fraternity and providing facilities to them so that they could run court proceedings amicably.

Umar Soomro also announced the provision of books and laptops to the lawyers of Hyderabad. About the issues being faced by the lawyers community, the minister assured that all genuine issues will be resolved on priority.

Earlier, the President of the District Bar Association Khuda Bux Leghari, Naeem Ahmed Qureshi and other office bearers warmly welcomed the honourable guest and presented him with traditional gifts of Topi and Ajrak.

Khuda Bux Leghari expressed gratitude to the minister who graced the event as a chief guest and said that the Law Minister was not only his mentor but a trendsetter personality.

