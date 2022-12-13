Summary moved to PM for lifting ban on new gas connections: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Energy (Petroleum) Muhammad Hamid Hameed on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that the former government led by Imran Khan Niazi imposed a ban on new gas connections adding that a summary has already been moved to the prime minister to lift the ban but no decision was yet taken in this regard.

Responding to a calling attention notice raised by Qadir Khan Mandokhail regarding the shortage of gas in the country, especially in Karachi NA-249, the parliamentary secretary said there was a gap between demand and supply and all-out efforts were being made to provide maximum relief to the people.

He said some schedule was devised for the provision of gas to domestic consumers due to a gap in demand and supply.

Efforts were being made to implement the schedule under which gas would be provided during 5-9 in the morning, 12-02 noon and 5-9 evening, he said.

Hamid said out of 18 new gas wells, 9 have already been connected to the system but unfortunately no attention as given to the rehabilitation of gas infrastructure especially in the constituency of NA-249 during the tenure of the past government.

He said rehabilitation work on a 20 km long gas pipeline was in progress and would be completed during this month. Currently, gas supply to areas including Baldia and Saeed Abad was disturbed due to at tail-end, he said.