Summary moved to Punjab CM for removal of proscribed status of TLP

A local TV while quoting the Punjab Home department has claimed that removal will be made by the federal cabinet after it was approved by the Punjab Chief Minister and the provincial cabinet

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2021) The Punjab Home department has moved a summary to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for removal of proscribed status of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

In a statement, Punjab Home department said that the summary has been sent to the Punjab Chief Minister after formal approval was accorded by the Punjab cabinet's sub-committee on law and order.

It says that the current status of TLP will be updated by the Federal cabinet after approval of the Punjab Chief Minister and the provincial cabinet.

Earlier today, the Punjab government has decided to remove the Names of at least 90 workers of the banned outfit from the fourth schedule.

The development has taken place in compliance with a secretive deal between the PTI government and the TLP.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat earlier chaired a meeting on the subject matter in which it was decided that 100 more workers of the banned party would be released from different jails in Punjab. The meeting also reviewed decisions taken by the steering committee formed to deal with all TLP-related matters.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zafar Nasrullah and others were present in the meeting.

Previously, the government released 860 workers of the same group in light the secretive deal the details of which were yet to be shared with the public.