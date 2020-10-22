Summary of 1500 contractual teachers sent to CM Balochistan for regularization

Balochistan Education department has sent summary of 1500 contractual teachers to the Chief Minister Balochistan for regularization of their services, education department confirmed on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Education department has sent summary of 1500 contractual teachers to the Chief Minister Balochistan for regularization of their services, education department confirmed on Thursday.

The teaches appointed on contract basis were performing their duties for last couple of years in various districts of the province.

In a major move, with the approval of Education Minister Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, summary of the contractual teachers has moved to CM Balochistan for further perusal.

"Incumbent government is striving hard to impart quality education to the youth of Balochistan," education minister said while talking to media adding that regularization of such teachers would help make these teachers more responsible.