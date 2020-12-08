Summary of recommended candidates sent to Governor for appointment of eight VCs in public sector universities: Kamran Bangash

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has recommended names of candidates for appointment as Vice Chancellors in eight public sector universities of the province

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has recommended Names of candidates for appointment as Vice Chancellors in eight public sector universities of the province.

The spokesman of KP Government and Special Assistant to CM on Higher education Kamran Bangash said here Tuesday that a summary of recommended names has been sent for the approval and appointment to the Governor who is chancellor of the public sector universities.

He said the names of the candidates were agreed and recommended by the provincial cabinet and as per the rules sent to the governor for final approval, adding that long awaited process was completed very carefully after hectic efforts of months.

Bangash rejected any amendments in the names of candidates or rejection by the Governor and said that people should not pay attention to the rumors and asserted that the process would be completed soon.

It is to mention here that the appointments of VC could not notified despite completion of all the process some three weeks back which caused speculations and publication of news in this regard.