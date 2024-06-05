Summary Prepared To Release Elderly Prisoners: Home Secretary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Wednesday visited the Central Jail Lahore and inspected its various sections
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Wednesday visited the Central Jail Lahore and inspected its various sections.
During the visit, he said, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, a summary has been prepared for reducing the punishment and release of the prisoners, which will be presented to the Cabinet before Eid for approval.
According to the summary, male prisoners above 70 years of age and female prisoners above 60 years of age who had completed two-thirds of their sentence and shown good conduct would benefit, he added. As per the recommendations of the Punjab Home Department, women who have completed two-third of their sentences and are in jail with children below five and have shown good conduct will also be released.
The Home Secretary said upon approval of the recommendations, elderly and female prisoners would be allowed to be released from jails with one-third of the sentence relaxed.
Later on, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal inspected the prisoners' barracks, kitchen, hospital, industrial and vocational centres. He checked the food quality and menu in the jail and directed the jail authorities that food be provided to the inmates as per hygiene standards.
Inspector General Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir and Superintendent Central Jail Lahore gave a detailed briefing to the Home Secretary about the implementation of the Prison Reforms Agenda.
Recent Stories
Security arrangements for cattle markets on Eid-ul-Azha
From wave to washout? Greens face tough time at EU vote
Woman dies of 'wrong injection'
Sindh Home Minister orders digitization of arms dealers' licenses and enhanced C ..
WASA disconnects 166 connections over default
Glaring absence at D-Day events seals Russia's pariah status
SSP holds open court to address public complaints
Steps being taken to resolve issues of higher education institutions: Minister
Blind murder case of overseas Pakistani solved, killers arrested
Early fires an ominous Greek summer warning: experts
Cadet Collage Hasan Abdal offers scholarships
Pakistan's game against India is like our Super Bowl, Shahid Afridi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security arrangements for cattle markets on Eid-ul-Azha8 seconds ago
-
Woman dies of 'wrong injection'49 seconds ago
-
Sindh Home Minister orders digitization of arms dealers' licenses and enhanced CTD measures52 seconds ago
-
WASA disconnects 166 connections over default38 seconds ago
-
SSP holds open court to address public complaints41 seconds ago
-
Steps being taken to resolve issues of higher education institutions: Minister43 seconds ago
-
Blind murder case of overseas Pakistani solved, killers arrested45 seconds ago
-
Body recovered near Chenab river9 minutes ago
-
Two extortionists of Lyari gang arrested6 minutes ago
-
CPDI leads Climate Advocacy on WED 2024; calls for collective action towards sustainable future6 minutes ago
-
Rubina reaffirms commitment to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision of women empowerment28 minutes ago
-
UAF observes World Environment Day28 minutes ago