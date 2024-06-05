Open Menu

Summary prepared to release elderly prisoners: Home Secretary

Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Wednesday visited the Central Jail Lahore and inspected its various sections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Wednesday visited the Central Jail Lahore and inspected its various sections.

During the visit, he said, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, a summary has been prepared for reducing the punishment and release of the prisoners, which will be presented to the Cabinet before Eid for approval.

According to the summary, male prisoners above 70 years of age and female prisoners above 60 years of age who had completed two-thirds of their sentence and shown good conduct would benefit, he added. As per the recommendations of the Punjab Home Department, women who have completed two-third of their sentences and are in jail with children below five and have shown good conduct will also be released.

 

The Home Secretary said upon approval of the recommendations, elderly and female prisoners would be allowed to be released from jails with one-third of the sentence relaxed. 

Later on, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal inspected the prisoners' barracks, kitchen, hospital, industrial and vocational centres. He checked the food quality and menu in the jail and directed the jail authorities that food be provided to the inmates as per hygiene standards.

Inspector General Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir and Superintendent Central Jail Lahore gave a detailed briefing to the Home Secretary about the implementation of the Prison Reforms Agenda.

