Summary Regarding Army Chief's Appointment Not Received By PM's House So Far: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said summary regarding the army chief's appointment had not been received by the Prime Minister's House so far.

"The statement attributed to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is incorrect," she said in a tweet, adding speculation on the matter should be avoided. She said Information would be shared whenever the summary was received.

