UrduPoint.com

Summary Regarding LHC's Order Under President's Consideration

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

A summary moved by the Prime Minister's office on Saturday regarding an order of the Lahore High Court, was under the consideration of President Dr Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :A summary moved by the Prime Minister's office on Saturday regarding an order of the Lahore High Court, was under the consideration of President Dr Arif Alvi.

According to a press release of the President Secretariat Press Wing: "The summary received from the Prime Minister's Office on 23rd April 2022 regarding order of the Lahore High Court passed with W.

P. 24320/2022 dated 22nd April 2022, is under consideration of the Honorable President as per the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

