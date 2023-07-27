Summary sent to PM seeking removal of DG FDE, ICT teachers welcome decision

The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training has sent a summary to the Prime Minister, calling for the termination of services of the current Director General, Dr Ikram Ali Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training has sent a summary to the Prime Minister, calling for the termination of services of the current Director General, Dr Ikram Ali Malik.

The sources told APP on Thursday that the decision comes as a result of multiple alleged instances of misconduct and disregard for official orders, as well as actions that have been detrimental to the welfare of affected employees and the education system at large.

The termination request follows a series of events where Dr Ikram Ali Malik reportedly failed to cooperate with the National Assembly Special Committee for Affected Employees, despite being called before the committee on several occasions, they added.

Talking to this news agency, the daily wage teachers voiced their grievances claiming that Dr Malik continuously hindered the regularization process of 1791 affected employees, who were recommended for regularization back in 2012 under Khurshid Shah's Cabinet Sub-Committee.

Additionally, the Director General was accused of defying the committee's prohibition by attempting to hire new employees under the Federal Directorate of Education.

The Chairman of the National Assembly Special Committee for Affected Employees had issued several show-cause notices to Dr Ikram Ali Malik, which were allegedly ignored.

Meanwhile, the teachers working in different schools and colleges are considering this step as a positive direction towards addressing their longstanding grievances.

One of the main concerns raised by teachers is the alleged violation of seniority in the appointment of principals during Dr. Malik's director generalship, during PTI government.

Several senior educators were reportedly bypassed, and junior officials were appointed as principals, leading to demoralization among the senior teaching staff.

Another area of concern is Dr Malik's alleged indifferent attitude towards securing rental ceiling funds for teachers from the Ministry of Finance.

Despite holding the highest position in the department, he reportedly failed to advocate for the teachers' rights and never visited the Ministry of Finance to resolve the matter.

However, according to APP, some teachers have raised their voices against the Director General for denying them No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for pursuing higher studies, including PhD programs.

This restriction has hindered the professional growth and aspirations of many educators, leaving them feeling disheartened and demotivated.

Furthermore, allegations have surfaced suggesting that Dr Malik used certain associations for personal gains and allowed them to organize protests against local government ordinances, using school buses for transportation of protesting teachers. This has raised questions about his impartiality and professionalism.

The situation has escalated to the point where even the most senior principals have allegedly been disrespected under his leadership.

Teachers claim that Dr Malik's lack of understanding about running schools and colleges has adversely affected the quality of education and administration within the system.

Amidst this growing discontent, teachers are demanding a return to the previous recruitment rules for the appointment of the Director General.

They propose that a senior principal should be appointed to lead the education affairs, emphasizing that someone with in-depth knowledge of the system is essential for effective leadership.