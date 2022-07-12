UrduPoint.com

Summary To Reduce POL Prices To Be Sent To PM On July 13: Miftah

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Summary to reduce POL prices to be sent to PM on July 13: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that the summary to reduce petroleum prices would be forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday for necessary action.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, "After receiving the summary from the petroleum division, we will try to send it to the PM House." He said, prices of petroleum would be reduced on the directives of the PM for public interest.

The PM, he said, sincerely wanted to give the benefits of low petroleum prices in the international market to people without any delay.

