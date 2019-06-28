UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Summer Art Camps Catching Students' Attention

Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:20 PM

Summer Art camps catching students' attention

Summer Art camp classes were catching attention of students and amateur artists from twin cities who tend to engage themselves in healthier activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Summer Art camp classes were catching attention of students and amateur artists from twin cities who tend to engage themselves in healthier activities.

Started earlier this month, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) designed these art camps especially to help young creative minds to polish their skills during their two months off-time, will continue till August 5.

PNCA arranged the classes including courses of drawing painting, sculpture, calligraphy and other disciplines.

Teachers and instructors were also imparting basic training of drawing, use of pencil, sketching and paints.

During various sessions of the art camps, the young artists get the experience of drawings and paintings by using different mediums, themes and techniques by professional artists.

The courses offered exciting opportunity for budding artists for exploring their hidden talent while the participants have been divided into three age groups to 5 to 6, 7 to 10 and 11 to 16 years old.

Almost, 50 students from various educational institutions of the twin cities were participating in the classes to get trained in different fields of visual and performing arts during seven weeks of Summer Art Workshop.

They will also get training in music both Instrumental ,vocals, drama and puppet workshop will also be arranged for children.

They will also be awarded with a certificate at the end of the workshop.

Summer Art Camps is a regular feature of PNCA's programme arranged by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Division to facilitate students and future artists for boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Young August From

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan opens $1.7 billion gas-to-liquids pla ..

1 minute ago

EU Decision to Prolong Economic Sanctions Against ..

1 minute ago

Spanish teenager collapses, dies from heat

1 minute ago

Turkish soldier killed by Syria regime: ministry

1 minute ago

Gov't retires record external debt of $9.5 bn in a ..

1 minute ago

Hundreds Protest Against G20 Summit in Osaka

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.