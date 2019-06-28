Summer Art camps catching students' attention

Summer Art camp classes were catching attention of students and amateur artists from twin cities who tend to engage themselves in healthier activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Summer Art camp classes were catching attention of students and amateur artists from twin cities who tend to engage themselves in healthier activities.

Started earlier this month, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) designed these art camps especially to help young creative minds to polish their skills during their two months off-time, will continue till August 5.

PNCA arranged the classes including courses of drawing painting, sculpture, calligraphy and other disciplines.

Teachers and instructors were also imparting basic training of drawing, use of pencil, sketching and paints.

During various sessions of the art camps, the young artists get the experience of drawings and paintings by using different mediums, themes and techniques by professional artists.

The courses offered exciting opportunity for budding artists for exploring their hidden talent while the participants have been divided into three age groups to 5 to 6, 7 to 10 and 11 to 16 years old.

Almost, 50 students from various educational institutions of the twin cities were participating in the classes to get trained in different fields of visual and performing arts during seven weeks of Summer Art Workshop.

They will also get training in music both Instrumental ,vocals, drama and puppet workshop will also be arranged for children.

They will also be awarded with a certificate at the end of the workshop.

Summer Art Camps is a regular feature of PNCA's programme arranged by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Division to facilitate students and future artists for boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies.