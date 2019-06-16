UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Summer Brings ' Imli And Aaloo Bukhara' Sale To Attract Customers

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 12:20 PM

Summer brings ' Imli and Aaloo Bukhara' sale to attract customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :As sale of home made drinks on rise elsewhere in the country including Islamabad city, many vendors start attracting their customers with carrying traditional "Imli and Aaloo Bukhara drink" to beat the heat with summer specialty.

"Imli and Aaloo Bukhara" drink is a perfect drink to beat the heat in hot summer months and a much healthier alternative to carbonated colas.

"Imli and Aaloo Bukhara" are consumed in summer for its cooling effect as well as for other nutritional qualities.

`Imli' (Tamarind) contains many volatile phytochemicals such as limonene, geraniol, safrole, cinnamic acid, methyl salicylate, pyrazine and alkylthiazoles. Together, these compounds account for the medicinal properties of tamarind.

According to a health expert, "The health benefits of "Imli' (Tamarind) have been well-studied and include the ability to reduce inflammation throughout the body, improve eye health, boost respiratory health, heal skin conditions, improve the digestive system, relieve pain, increase the strength of the immune system, reduce fever, lower cholesterol to improve cardiovascular health, treat piles, prevent cancer, and even protect children against parasites and worms.

" "Aaloo Bukhara" (Plum) is a good source of vitamin B1, B2, B3, B-6 and vitamin E. The minerals present in plums include potassium, fluoride, phosphorous, magnesium, iron, calcium and zinc. Plums also supply dietary fiber and offer very low calories without any harmful fat.

The blend of these two amazingly nutritional fruits provide a complete nutrition in heat wave season to boost energy.

A house-wife Zainab Javed said," I have tried "Imli and Aaloo Bukhara" drink , its very refreshing in the hot summer months, its very tasty and a much healthier alternative to colas.

My family love to have this drink in summer, she added.

A "Imli and Aaloo Bukhara" drink stall holder at G-7 said," Its taste is divine and one will fail to stop hands once he taste it. It is a perfect drink.""Imli and Aaloo Bukhara" drink is a perfect blend of tamarind, dried plums, caster sugar, black salt, sugar, and crushed ice."\778

Related Topics

Islamabad Heat Wave Sale Bukhara Cancer Family Fat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Love

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashimi wins jiu-jitsu gold medal in Mosco ..

2 hours ago

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

4 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

4 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

4 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

4 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.