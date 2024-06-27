Summer camp courses start at NCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Admissions have started for summer camp courses at the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Admissions have started for summer camp courses at the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

According to a press release, issued here on Thursday, these courses include drawing, oil painting, watercolor painting, sculpture, graphic design, fashion illustration, animation, calligraphy, and filmmaking.

Courses for beginners include digital photography, sarangi playing, children's book illustration, jewellery making, guitar playing, theatre, digital media journalism, basic drafting, music, and printmaking.

The last date for submission of applications for admission is July 16, 2024.

Admission forms can be downloaded from the NCA website. Vice Chancellor of NCA, Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafari, stated that NCA is empowering citizens with skills through its outreach program. As in previous years, it is hoped that this year's summer camp will attract a large number of participants from across the country to learn various skills.