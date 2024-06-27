Open Menu

Summer Camp Courses Start At NCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Summer camp courses start at NCA

Admissions have started for summer camp courses at the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Admissions have started for summer camp courses at the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

According to a press release, issued here on Thursday, these courses include drawing, oil painting, watercolor painting, sculpture, graphic design, fashion illustration, animation, calligraphy, and filmmaking.

Courses for beginners include digital photography, sarangi playing, children's book illustration, jewellery making, guitar playing, theatre, digital media journalism, basic drafting, music, and printmaking.

The last date for submission of applications for admission is July 16, 2024.

Admission forms can be downloaded from the NCA website. Vice Chancellor of NCA, Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafari, stated that NCA is empowering citizens with skills through its outreach program. As in previous years, it is hoped that this year's summer camp will attract a large number of participants from across the country to learn various skills.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Music Oil Rawalpindi July Media From

Recent Stories

PBS organizes session for execution of agriculture ..

PBS organizes session for execution of agriculture census

35 minutes ago
 UNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afgha ..

UNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afghan refugees

35 minutes ago
 Nigerian delegation visits PDMA, lauds its working

Nigerian delegation visits PDMA, lauds its working

35 minutes ago
 Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time h ..

Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high

55 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi meets his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanj ..

Mohsin Naqvi meets his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York

53 minutes ago
 Venezuela into Copa quarters after Mexico defeat, ..

Venezuela into Copa quarters after Mexico defeat, Jamaica out

53 minutes ago
CM GB inaugurates conference room for women's parl ..

CM GB inaugurates conference room for women's parliamentary caucus

53 minutes ago
 Commissioner gives cash prizes to international ho ..

Commissioner gives cash prizes to international hockey players of Bahawalpur

53 minutes ago
 'Not a lab experiment': climate tech CEO on green ..

'Not a lab experiment': climate tech CEO on green innovation

53 minutes ago
 Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation ..

Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation from anywhere, any time

56 minutes ago
 Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul

Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul

57 minutes ago
 Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livesto ..

Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan