Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for working parents: report

As the summer break is kicking off in many educational institutions elsewhere in the country, scores of private schools are offering a wide variety of educational and sports activities for students in which working parent are more concerned and looking for affordable summer camp for their kids during duty hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) As the summer break is kicking off in many educational institutions elsewhere in the country, scores of private schools are offering a wide variety of educational and sports activities for students in which working parent are more concerned and looking for affordable summer camp for their kids during duty hours.

School summer vacation time can be an intensely stressful period for working parents. And for those struggling with cost-of-living price hikes, said a report aired by a private news channel on Wednesday.

“It is worst nightmare for working parents to organize and pay for childcare for during summer holidays,” said a father.

No doubt school holidays are great for children, but can be a logistical, expensive strain for parents, said a working

mom.

According to Parents, these summer camps are no doubt a blessing for working parents and a new trend for private schools but summer camps are too expensive and over-charging.

I opted for summer camps for my child as i am a working mother and only summer camps are only way which can provide my child a learning environment and fun activities , said a working parent.

“Summers have become a logistical and financial nightmare for working parents, said a women, adding, with the start of summer vacations working parents always tried to provide their kids a secure and affordable place so parents can leave their child during working hours".

It is important to provide a safe and affordable summer camp opportunity for new and returning families, said a private school admin staff, adding, we want them to feel comfortable coming back and we know parents are going back to work and they need safe summer options so we are glad to be able to provide that.

All private schools are witnessing charging high for the summer camps and this practice must be discouraged and a certain limit is fixed to allow people of every budget to enjoy this facility, said another parents of child while lamenting the high prices.

A group of mothers also demanded private school authorities that the schools’ management should at least give free entries to their students in these camps and offer less expensive activities to their regular school kids.

“The working parent are facing challenging situation when summer breaks starts, so i am relying on these summer camps and signed up for various swimming, basketball, yoga and many other activities with paying high fees", said another lady.

“Various private schools have offered multiple activities for students this summer in which art and craft, music and zumba, swimming, gardening, little chef, life skills and public speaking are included where parents can choose the activities for their child on specific days,” said a private school principal.

Parents can registered their child enrollment online through for summer camps often brings a noticeable shift in activities for students and their families, as well as teachers and staff, said an Instagram user.