Summer Games Festival to kick off in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department is set to host a Summer Games Festival for boys and girls in Mirpurkhas. The inaugural ceremony will take place on May 19, 2025, at 9 am at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Sports Complex (PCB Ground), Mirpurkhas.

According to the announcement of District Sports Officer Mirpurkhas Vashdev Malhi in Press statement said, the Summer Games Festival will feature a range of exciting games, including cricket, rope skipping, badminton, hockey, shooting ball, wheelchair race, and football. Director General Sports Asad Ishaq will inaugurate the festival. The event is expected to bring together young athletes from across the region, promoting healthy competition and sportsmanship.

