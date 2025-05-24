Summer Games To Begin In Lodhran From May 25
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,the Summer Games 2025 were set to commence across Lodhran district from May 25.
The initiative aimed to provide a vibrant platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and engage in healthy sports activities.
District Sports Officer Lodhran,Sajid Mehmood shared the details of the event,highlighting that the summer games will serve as a golden opportunity for youth to bring pride to their district and the province alike. “It’s the right time for our players to demonstrate their passion,hard work and dedication,”he stated.
He further added that the CM Punjab Summer Games 2025 will not only revive the sports spirit throughout the province but also offer young talent a robust platform to display their abilities.
The competitions will feature Badminton (Men & Women), Hockey (Men & Women),Volleyball (Men) and Kabaddi (Men).
The tournament will be held in three phases across Punjab.Phase I – Tehsil/District Trials: May 25 to May 30, Phase II – Inter-District (Division Level): June 1 to June 5 and Phase III – Inter-Division (Provincial Level): June 12 to June 18.
The eligibility criteria has been clearly outlined for which Badminton,Hockey and Volleyball, players must be with a maximum age limit of 21 years. For Kabaddi, there was no age restriction.
Only residents of Lodhran district were eligible to participate and departmental players have been deemed ineligible.
Recent Stories
Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim
Pakistan to cancel passports, bar deportees from int’l travel for five years
UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day
Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment
Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors
Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light
Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station
Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Water melon seller killed on road1 minute ago
-
Summer games to begin in Lodhran from May 251 minute ago
-
Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim1 minute ago
-
South Punjab turns to traditional drinks to beat sizzling heatwave11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to cancel passports, bar deportees from int’l travel for five years13 minutes ago
-
Three criminals held21 minutes ago
-
Polio drive held,709,266 children to give polio drops31 minutes ago
-
Two POs held31 minutes ago
-
Hindko Academy publishes two Gojri language books31 minutes ago
-
NAB recovers over Rs. 88 bln in first quarter of 202531 minutes ago
-
Minister reaffirms commitment to peace, warns against global instability51 minutes ago
-
FPCCI committee's pre-budget meeting held1 hour ago