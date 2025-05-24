Open Menu

Summer Games To Begin In Lodhran From May 25

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Summer games to begin in Lodhran from May 25

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,the Summer Games 2025 were set to commence across Lodhran district from May 25.

The initiative aimed to provide a vibrant platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and engage in healthy sports activities.

District Sports Officer Lodhran,Sajid Mehmood shared the details of the event,highlighting that the summer games will serve as a golden opportunity for youth to bring pride to their district and the province alike. “It’s the right time for our players to demonstrate their passion,hard work and dedication,”he stated.

He further added that the CM Punjab Summer Games 2025 will not only revive the sports spirit throughout the province but also offer young talent a robust platform to display their abilities.

The competitions will feature Badminton (Men & Women), Hockey (Men & Women),Volleyball (Men) and Kabaddi (Men).

The tournament will be held in three phases across Punjab.Phase I – Tehsil/District Trials: May 25 to May 30, Phase II – Inter-District (Division Level): June 1 to June 5 and Phase III – Inter-Division (Provincial Level): June 12 to June 18.

The eligibility criteria has been clearly outlined for which Badminton,Hockey and Volleyball, players must be with a maximum age limit of 21 years. For Kabaddi, there was no age restriction.

Only residents of Lodhran district were eligible to participate and departmental players have been deemed ineligible.

