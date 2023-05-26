Summer holidays in primary schools from June 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Primary and Secondary education has issued a declaration by announcing summer holidays from June 1 to August 31 in Primary Schools of Summer areas.

Middle and high schools of summer areas will have holidays from June 15 to August 31, the notification said.

There will be holidays from July 1 to July 31 in winter areas, it added.