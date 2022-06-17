UrduPoint.com

Summer Karate Training Camp Starts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Summer karate training camp starts

Summer karate training camp has commenced under the aegis of District Sports Department in Dijkot Road Sports Complex, on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Summer karate training camp has commenced under the aegis of District sports Department in Dijkot Road Sports Complex, on Friday.

A spokesman of local administration said that international martial art player Majid Butt would supervise the training camp which would remain continue up to July 15.

The male and female students could participate in the summer camp from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, he added.

Related Topics

Sports Road Male July From P

Recent Stories

Woman, 2 kids die of cholera outbreak in Barkhan d ..

Woman, 2 kids die of cholera outbreak in Barkhan district

12 seconds ago
 AJK PM emphasizes simplification of tax system to ..

AJK PM emphasizes simplification of tax system to make it business friendly

14 seconds ago
 Southampton sign goalkeepers Bazunu, Lis

Southampton sign goalkeepers Bazunu, Lis

16 seconds ago
 Model Town tragedy: ATC adjourns hearing of acquit ..

Model Town tragedy: ATC adjourns hearing of acquittal applications of police off ..

19 seconds ago
 FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action ..

FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action Plans and authorizes an on-sit ..

3 minutes ago
 CCP to facilitate chambers of commerce against com ..

CCP to facilitate chambers of commerce against competition issues: Rahat Kaunain ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.