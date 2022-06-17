Summer karate training camp starts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Summer karate training camp has commenced under the aegis of District sports Department in Dijkot Road Sports Complex, on Friday.

A spokesman of local administration said that international martial art player Majid Butt would supervise the training camp which would remain continue up to July 15.

The male and female students could participate in the summer camp from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, he added.