Summer Monsoon Flood Contingency Plan Presented To Chief Secretary GB

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The summer monsoon flood contingency plan was presented by DG Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) to Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan in a special ceremony held here on Thursday.

The conference was attended by Secretary Communications and Works, Secretary Water and Power Secretary LGRD, Secretary Health, Secretary Irrigation, representatives of Home and Prison department, food Department and PC Coordinator GLOF-II.

The plan was discussed at length under the chair of Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan, said a press release issued by GBDMA. The contingency plan of districts have already been prepared by Deputy Commissioners.A copy of contingency plan and directions based on this plan are being issued to all stakeholders. The sequence of contingency plan meetings with all stakeholders will continue in order to ensure comprehensive disaster preparedness with all stakeholders.

