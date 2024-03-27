Summer School on Understanding Greenhouse Gas Emission and Measurement Techniques in June

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The NUST Atta Ur Rehman School of Applied Biosciences in collaboration with the HGU Germany is organizing the Summer School on "Improving Mechanistic Understanding of Greenhouse Gas Emission and Measurement Techniques" from June 24-28.

According to an official of NUST, the event is aimed at improving understanding of GHG emissions, focusing on agriculture's impact and biochar technology's potential to reduce emissions.

It fosters commitments to share techniques, offers funded travel grants, and covers GHG formation, advanced measurement, data analysis, and teaching.

The program includes fully funded learning, immersion in Germany's environmental landscape, networking opportunities, interactive sessions, field trips, and teaching experiences in Pakistan.

The intensive program will offer a unique opportunity for early career scientists, enrolled PhD students, and agriculture industry professionals to gain knowledge about the understanding of Greenhouse Gas Emission and Measurement Techniques.

The official informed that the applicants having a degree in the fields of Agroecology, Agronomy, Soil and Environmental Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Climate Change, or relevant fields dealing with GHG emissions will be given preference.

The applicants having proven knowledge about the role of GHG emissions and atmospheric concentrations in global climate change and permanent job (except PhD students) to ensure a potential multiplier of the knowledge gained from summer school are expected to participate in the programme.

The applicant (must be Pakistani national) would commit to teach the lessons learned in Germany in a subsequent GHG Summer School taking place in the last week of September 2024 in Pakistan at NUST and have proven knowledge of doing/completing relevant projects will be preferred for selection.