Summer Skilled Camp Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :A summer skilled camp was inaugurated for students at Government College of Technology, Samanabad here on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated the camp. Director Colleges and other officers from the education department were present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that summer skilled camp was a revolutionary step of the caretaker government. The summer camp would provide opportunities to students to impart vocational skills during summer holidays.

The camp would continue till August 31.

TEVTA, Industries, school Education and Higher Education are the main stakeholders of the summer skilled camp.

She said that it was the time to sensitize the youth about benefits of vocational skills which was the guarantee of best future, hence youth should avail this Punjab government's opportunity.

She said that summer skilled camps had been made functional in 10 big cities of Punjab province from today. The training in 14 different trades would be imparted to schools and college level students operating under TEVTA.

