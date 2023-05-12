Summer skills camp to be held from June 01 to Aug 31

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVA) would organize skills summer camp for three months from June 01 to August 31, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVA) would organize skills summer camp for three months from June 01 to August 31, 2023.

In this connection a meeting of TEVTA regional officers was held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar in the chair. � The meeting reviewed necessary arrangements for the summer camp in which the students of matriculation and intermediate level would be imparted training in 14 trades.

�Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that male students of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th classes would be provided skill training in electrician, plumbing, home appliances repair, CNC machine operators, offset printing, furniture/wood work, safety inspector and computer courses while the tailoring, beautician, floriculture, kitchen gardening, computer & cooking courses would be offered for female students.

�District Officer Industries Muhammad Irfan, TEVTA Regional Director Muhammad Abid and others were also present in the meeting.