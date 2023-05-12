UrduPoint.com

Summer Skills Camp To Be Held From June 01 To Aug 31

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Summer skills camp to be held from June 01 to Aug 31

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVA) would organize skills summer camp for three months from June 01 to August 31, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVA) would organize skills summer camp for three months from June 01 to August 31, 2023.

In this connection a meeting of TEVTA regional officers was held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar in the chair. � The meeting reviewed necessary arrangements for the summer camp in which the students of matriculation and intermediate level would be imparted training in 14 trades.

�Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that male students of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th classes would be provided skill training in electrician, plumbing, home appliances repair, CNC machine operators, offset printing, furniture/wood work, safety inspector and computer courses while the tailoring, beautician, floriculture, kitchen gardening, computer & cooking courses would be offered for female students.

�District Officer Industries Muhammad Irfan, TEVTA Regional Director Muhammad Abid and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Male June August From

Recent Stories

Canada 'Deeply Concerned' Over Escalation Between ..

Canada 'Deeply Concerned' Over Escalation Between Gaza and Israel - Global Affai ..

46 seconds ago
 ADCG chairs District Welfare Fund Board meeting

ADCG chairs District Welfare Fund Board meeting

49 seconds ago
 DC releases Rs 9,412,400 Zakat funds

DC releases Rs 9,412,400 Zakat funds

51 seconds ago
 Belgium learns to share its beaches with sleepy se ..

Belgium learns to share its beaches with sleepy seals

53 seconds ago
 Latakia cleaners receive food, clothing from ERC a ..

Latakia cleaners receive food, clothing from ERC as part of Operation Gallant Kn ..

34 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.