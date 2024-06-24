Summer tour operators' business booming, offering affordable rate joint trips of families in northern parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) With heat waves sweeping and summer holidays continued, many tourists have been making plans to spend their summer vacations in mesmerizing places of northern parts of the country alongside with their friends and family members where number of tour operators were witnessed a boom in business and through various social media sites they are seen offering discount rate joint trips.

Pakistan Northern areas were heaven on earth with superb locations, serene weather and culture making it even more interesting for the visitors, said a tour operator while talking to a private news channel.

A CEO of Pakistan tour and travel operating in Northern areas commented that with the start of summer holidays we started offering affordable packages with good quality services.

Joint family trips is a new trend and people with these summer tours are enjoying luxury accommodations, hospitality and personalized services that make their trip truly special, said another travel agent.

"We were looking for a reliable, trustworthy tour operator to travel for Northern area's of Pakistan with myself and wife so finally, I found a travel agent who were charging 30,000 to 50,000 for a single family joint trip with comfortable transportation", said a citizen of Lahore.

It is sweltering hot in most major cities of Pakistan and literally everyone is trying to escape the blazing heat. While it may be a good idea to catch a plane and go with other people jointly to explore Pakistan' amazing sites, said a visitor traveling to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

It is time to appreciate tour operators who are offering discount rate trips and promoting their homeland, said another traveler.

It is summer vacation planning season, and that means professional travel agents across Northern areas doing hard work and making sure their clients have the best experience ever with earning handsome amount of money.

“Majority number of clients come to us all the time saying they are overwhelmed by searching on the internet," said a tour operator, adding, "we save clients a lot of valuable time. We tour over 10 to 20 resorts a year to be able to provide firsthand comparisons.”

Travel agents are responsible for helping members of the public select and organize their ideal holiday on a limited budget, said another tourist in Nathia Gali .

The online booking facility for citizen is available where summer tour business is developing smoothly, and promoting our business these days, said another tour agent.