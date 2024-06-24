- Home
- Pakistan
- Summer tour operators' business booming, offering affordable rate joint trips of families in norther ..
Summer Tour Operators' Business Booming, Offering Affordable Rate Joint Trips Of Families In Northern Parts
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) With heat waves sweeping and summer holidays continued, many tourists have been making plans to spend their summer vacations in mesmerizing places of northern parts of the country alongside with their friends and family members where number of tour operators were witnessed a boom in business and through various social media sites they are seen offering discount rate joint trips.
Pakistan Northern areas were heaven on earth with superb locations, serene weather and culture making it even more interesting for the visitors, said a tour operator while talking to a private news channel.
A CEO of Pakistan tour and travel operating in Northern areas commented that with the start of summer holidays we started offering affordable packages with good quality services.
Joint family trips is a new trend and people with these summer tours are enjoying luxury accommodations, hospitality and personalized services that make their trip truly special, said another travel agent.
"We were looking for a reliable, trustworthy tour operator to travel for Northern area's of Pakistan with myself and wife so finally, I found a travel agent who were charging 30,000 to 50,000 for a single family joint trip with comfortable transportation", said a citizen of Lahore.
It is sweltering hot in most major cities of Pakistan and literally everyone is trying to escape the blazing heat. While it may be a good idea to catch a plane and go with other people jointly to explore Pakistan' amazing sites, said a visitor traveling to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).
It is time to appreciate tour operators who are offering discount rate trips and promoting their homeland, said another traveler.
It is summer vacation planning season, and that means professional travel agents across Northern areas doing hard work and making sure their clients have the best experience ever with earning handsome amount of money.
“Majority number of clients come to us all the time saying they are overwhelmed by searching on the internet," said a tour operator, adding, "we save clients a lot of valuable time. We tour over 10 to 20 resorts a year to be able to provide firsthand comparisons.”
Travel agents are responsible for helping members of the public select and organize their ideal holiday on a limited budget, said another tourist in Nathia Gali .
The online booking facility for citizen is available where summer tour business is developing smoothly, and promoting our business these days, said another tour agent.
Recent Stories
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case4 minutes ago
-
KP govt committed to development of southern districts: minister30 minutes ago
-
Nephew shoots uncle dead in Danna Noral village, manages to escape40 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 215,600 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Governor Sindh stresses to promote tourism sites of country, cultural activities for youngsters1 hour ago
-
15 passengers suffer injuries as speeding van overturns in Kallar Kahar2 hours ago
-
Man tortured on charges of illicit relations2 hours ago
-
Triple murder over old enmity3 hours ago
-
Kubix Club joins hands with UNWTO to foster tourism cooperation and student exchange12 hours ago
-
Int’l Widow’s Day observed12 hours ago
-
Over 1.3 mln medical services rendered to pilgrims, health protocols effectively mitigated heat stre ..12 hours ago
-
Reforms were chalked out to uplift power sector: Minister12 hours ago