Summer vacations announced in KP schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced summer vacations from June 12 to August 31 in summer areas.

It is worth mentioning here that the holidays in middle and high schools of summer areas were earlier announced from June 15 to August 31 but due to excessive heat, the department announced holidays.