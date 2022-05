(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Sindh school education and Literacy department has announced the Summer Vacations for all public and private institutions under its administrative control from June 01 to July 31, 2022.

According to a notification here on Tuesday, the decision of the vacations was taken in the Steering Committee meeting on Education.