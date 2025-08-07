Summer vacations in Punjab schools extended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Summer vacations have been extended in schools across Punjab on Thursday.

Punjab school education Department (PSED) senior official sources told APP that the vacations in schools have been extended until August 31. They said that now schools will reopen from September 1.

Summer vacations in schools in Punjab were about to end, however, keeping in mind the weather situation, the vacations were extended until August 31.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has said that consultations are underway regarding the summer vacations in the province, a decision to extend the summer vacations in schools will be taken soon.