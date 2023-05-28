UrduPoint.com

Summer Vacations To Be Commenced From June 3rd

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Summer vacations to be commenced from June 3rd

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) has announced summer vacation holidays that will commence on June 3.

According to FGEI spokesman, Wajid Masood said summer vacations will be started from June 3 and the FGEI institutions will remain closed till 31 July, whereas June 2 will be the last working day.

The public and private educational institutions affiliated with the federal government would remain closed during the summer vacations.

He further said that FGEI had closed their institutions in connection with the summer season every year to avoid the harsh impacts of heatwaves and rising temperatures on the students.

On the other hand, the summer season has set in and temperatures spiked up as the heat was increasing day by day.

Related Topics

Holidays June July From Government

Recent Stories

MBRGI and WFP delegation visits flood victims in P ..

MBRGI and WFP delegation visits flood victims in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan on Republic Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.