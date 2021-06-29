Summer vacations to begin from July 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :All schools across Punjab will remain closed on account of summer vacation for one month, from July 1 to August 1, 2021.

Punjab Minister for school education Dr Murad Raas said this in his tweet on Tuesday.

He urged students and parents to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), devised by the government to avoid spread of Covid-19.