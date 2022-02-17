Summer vegetables must be sown till end of March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to immediately cultivate summer season vegetables as conducive time for sowing the vegetables is from mid of February till end of March.

A spokesman of the department said here on Thursday that most suitable temperature for the growth of summer vegetables is between 20 to 35 degree centigrade.

He said, "For cultivation of the vegetables growers must use seeds having growing rate of 80 percent."Farmers should apply cow dung fertilizer few days prior to cultivation as this helps in increasing the land fertility, he added.

He further said that farmers should seek guidance from the staff of Agriculture department for seeds which are resistant against diseases and insects.