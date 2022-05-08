UrduPoint.com

Summer Wear Stalls Fascinate Purchasers After Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2022 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The vendors of summer wear stalls hailed and looking so happy as their sale increased compared to last two years as coronavirus damaged the economy badly.

People from all walk of life come to stalls on daily basis and purchased their choice things from the stalls .In last two years summer wear stalls holders were spending their lives with full of worries because pandemic of coronavirus destroy their business.

A vendor named Muhammad Adeel from Hussain Agahi bazar while taking with APP on Sunday evening said that Alhamdulillah he has started his business this years and was getting a lot of profit in the early start this year, because sale of summer wears has increased 80 percent compared to last two years.

He also said that he opened his stall early Sunday morning and now it was evening he has earned Rs. 5000 profits yet, it all due to ending of coronavirus in Pakistan and people were freely purchasing their choice wear summer items from the stalls.

Muhammad jamaat khan a staller in Dolat gate area said while talking to APP that coronavirus effected badly and we all were facing hard days of life because our businesses were finished ,but now this year in the early stage of summer season we were earning a lot of money through summer wear stalls.

APP also took the views of some purchasers which were present in the stalls to collect their views about the importance of these stalls. Ali hamza a citizen while talking to APP said that these stalls were very necessary for every one of us as we can purchase every choice summer wearing items on cheap rates ,but due to Corona pandemic difficulties were increased for all of us.

He also said that he has bought summer cap from a stall on cheapest rate compared to bazaar. Muhammad Afan yasir also said that he was feeling pleasure after opening summer stalls this year and he always used to buy things related to summer Wearings from these stalls .Hareem Fatima said that she has bought his summer wearing clothes on very reasonable rate .

APP overall observed that summer Wearings stalls were very useful for the people and people were also used to buy things from these stalls .

