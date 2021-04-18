Summer wear stalls loses attraction due to covid-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The vendors of summer wear stalls complained no business in the ongoing summer season, as the people were not approaching these stall to buy summer seasonal wears due to coronavirus.

Like previous many years, hundreds of vendors have setup their stalls of summer season items which can be seen at Eidgah chowk old Khanewal road, Chungi number-9, Katechry Chowk, Fountain Chowk, Hussainagahi road and various other roads to sell summer wears. Different varieties of caps, sunglasses, gloves, mufflers, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, face masks and various other items were available at these stalls on cheap rates.

Most of the vendors setting on the benches in wait of customers but only few people visiting these stalls on daily basis. The citizens were avoiding visit of these stalls under the precautionary measures to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

A vendor namely Muhammad Rizwan told APP here on Sunday that he was running the business from last six years and earning handsome profit every year. He said that all summer items were available at his stall on cheap rates as compare to the markets. He claimed that the business was on decline this season as he had sold only few items in a week. He said that he brought these items from Balochistan and Peshawar but customers were not visiting the site.

Rizwan said that he was only earning Rs 500 to Rs 600 per day out which the profit margin was almost none. He said that if the same situation keeps going for few more days, he has to close this business.

A citizen Waqas said that these items were much needed for protection from scorching heat which not only effect the skin but also eyes of the people. He said that these items were available at these stalls at a rate of about 20 to 25 percent lesser than other shops. " I used to buy summer wears from these stalls every year" but this season the prices were somehow high due to covid-19, he complained.

Vendors told that sunglasses were available from Rs 150 to 350, umbrellas at Rs 600 to 1200, handkerchiefs at Rs 50 to 90, face covers at Rs 220 to 400, caps at Rs 250 to 450, gloves at Rs 100 and mufflers at Rs 250 to 500.

On the other hand, the vendors have complained low sale on daily basis because people were not getting out of their home to protect themselves from the coronavirus. They appealed masses to visit their stalls as the summer wear items can also be used for protection from the virus.

It was observed that these stalls were set up at road sides which are not only creating hurdles in uninterrupted traffic flow but also causing public gatherings which can foil government efforts to controlling virus from spreading.