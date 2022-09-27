UrduPoint.com

Summit In Norway Highlights Development In Pakistan's Startup Ecosystem

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Summit in Norway highlights development in Pakistan's startup ecosystem

The Embassy of Pakistan in Norway, in collaboration with private sector, held a 'Pakistan Norway Future Summit 2022' in Oslo as an effort to build bridges between emerging startups, IT, software and technology companies from both the countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Norway, in collaboration with private sector, held a 'Pakistan Norway Future Summit 2022' in Oslo as an effort to build bridges between emerging startups, IT, software and technology companies from both the countries.

The event was organized by Ejad Labs on the sidelines of Oslo Innovation Week, said a press release received here Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Babar Amin appreciated the efforts of Ejad Labs and its CEO Arzish Azam for creating a very useful networking opportunity for Pakistani and Norwegian counterpart companies.

He highlighted the significant development in Pakistan's startup ecosystem as well as opportunities and tax incentives offered to information technology and information technology enabled services (ITeS) in Pakistan.

The keynote speakers included CEO Ejad Labs Arzish Azam, BDM Oslo business Region Kristin Anderssen, Global Chapter Success Lead, Pakistani Women in Computing (PWiC) Mahum Khan, Founder Fori Dr.

Musstanser Tinauli, CEO Maidaan Raja Mehtab, Director Penumbra Habibullah Khan, UE Business Lead MENAP Epic Games Muhammad Fasieh Mehta, CEO Thehash.io Mudaser Iqbal.

CEO Ejad Lab invited the Norwegian companies to participate in the "Future Fest 2023" the next big tech conference that would take place at Expo Centre Lahore, on January 6-8, 2023.

The event provided a valuable opportunity to the delegates from both the countries to introduce their businesses and explore mutual synergies.

The event saw participation of above 30 delegates coming from Pakistan as well as a similar number of Norwegian companies.

The representatives of Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abelia (Association of Norwegian technology and knowledge-based companies) and Oslo Chamber also participated in the meeting.

