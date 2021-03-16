Sumra assumes charge of Additional Secretary , ED

Awais Manzur Sumra, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has assumed the charge of Additional Secretary, Establishment Division, said a Notification of Establishment Division (ED)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Awais Manzur Sumra, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has assumed the charge of Additional Secretary, Establishment Division, said a Notification of Establishment Division (ED).

According to notification, Awais Manzur Sumra has relinquished the charge of the post BS-20 of Additional Secretary on 26.02.2021 and assumed the charge of the same post BS-21 on regular basis in this Division on the same date.