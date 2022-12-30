UrduPoint.com

Sumsam Bukhari Calls On CM

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Sumsam Bukhari calls on CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and former minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Friday.

The CM said that serving the people was his core objective and thanked Allah Almighty for enabling him to serve the religion as well. For the first time, Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) University would be set up in Lahore, he said and added the Punjab assembly had unanimously approved the bill and one billion rupees had also been earmarked for it.

This university would become a distinguished institution for research on the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), he said and added that a VC block, mosque and hostel would be built in it.

"We are taking concrete steps to give relief to the people like our first term and public welfare work done in five months has no comparison. We will continue to do public-centric work," he concluded.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

