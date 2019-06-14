UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sumsam Bukhari Comments On Maryam Nawaz's Speech

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Thursday said it was heart-rending to listen to Maryam Nawaz's speech based on foul language.

In a statement, he said that it's a great irony the PML-N was now defending Pakistan Peoples Party. He said that opposition parties had joined hands with one another on the pretext of nurturing grudge against Imran Khan and the PTI.

He further said that Asif Ali Zardari had been put into jail during the two tenures of Nawaz Sharif.

Sumsam Bukhari said that how those hurling accusations against one another could become allies today? Those indulging in loot and plunder of debt amounting to 24,000 billion rupees could not go scot-free.

He said that investigations should be carried out as how culture of loot and plunder started after 1985, he added.

The Information Minister said, "We will have to safeguard our national institutions in order to save the country."

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Pakistan Peoples Party Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

25 minutes ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

25 minutes ago

Zardari examined at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardio ..

25 minutes ago

PTI govt believes in indiscriminate accountability ..

25 minutes ago

Four killed, 7 injured in road accident in Hyderab ..

25 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Romanian FM

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.