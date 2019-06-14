LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Thursday said it was heart-rending to listen to Maryam Nawaz's speech based on foul language.

In a statement, he said that it's a great irony the PML-N was now defending Pakistan Peoples Party. He said that opposition parties had joined hands with one another on the pretext of nurturing grudge against Imran Khan and the PTI.

He further said that Asif Ali Zardari had been put into jail during the two tenures of Nawaz Sharif.

Sumsam Bukhari said that how those hurling accusations against one another could become allies today? Those indulging in loot and plunder of debt amounting to 24,000 billion rupees could not go scot-free.

He said that investigations should be carried out as how culture of loot and plunder started after 1985, he added.

The Information Minister said, "We will have to safeguard our national institutions in order to save the country."