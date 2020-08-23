UrduPoint.com
Sumsam Visits Lahore Zoo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 07:20 PM

Sumsam visits Lahore Zoo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Wildlife Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Sunday visited the Lahore Zoo and reviewed the condition of animals cages.

During the visit, the minister directed the Zoo administration to further improve living and food standard for animals.

He directed the Zoo Director to personally conduct inspection of the Zoo on daily basis.

He warned the administration over poor health and food facilities for certain animals in the Zoo.

Sumsam Ali Bukhari said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Green and Clean Pakistan, the department would continue making its all out efforts to provide the best recreational facilities to visitors.

He further said that he himself would visit all wildlife and safariparks and Zoos across the province to ensure provisionof better facilities there.

