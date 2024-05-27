Sun aligns with Holy Kaaba in Makkah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) In a rare and awe-inspiring celestial event, the sun aligned with the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Monday, at 14:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and 12:18 Saudi time.

The "zero shadow" phenomenon, which occurs twice a year, saw the sun's disc positioned directly over the Kaaba, causing the holy structure to lose its shadow for a brief period.

According to private news channels, this remarkable event is made possible by the Grand Mosque's location between the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer.

Astronomers explain that the tilt of the Earth's axis causes the sun to travel at 23.5 degrees north and south of the celestial equator, resulting in the sun falling directly overhead on places lying over the equator during the equinox.

According to an astronomer, "People can determine the exact direction of the holy Kaaba by placing a wooden stick vertically in the ground; the direction of the Qibla will be the exact opposite to the stick's shadow."

This extraordinary event is a significant occurrence for Muslims around the world, who consider the Kaaba a sacred site and the direction of prayer (Qibla).

The alignment of the sun with the holy Kaaba is a reminder of the beauty and harmony of the universe, and the connection between the physical and spiritual worlds.