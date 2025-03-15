Sun And Clouds Play Hide And Seek
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The city witnessed sun and clouds playing hide and seek on Saturday while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted partly cloudy weather for the next 24 hours.
The PMD officials said the minimum temperature was recorded as 16°C while the maximum was 21°C. They said the average AQI of the city was 98 while the PM2.5 concentration was 6.9 times the World Health Organisation annual PM2.5 guideline value.
