Sun eclipse to not be visible in Pakistan on April 20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The total Sun Eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan on April 20. The path of totality passes over North West Cape, a remote peninsula of western Australia.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department here on Saturday, the Sun eclipse would be partially visible in south or east Asia, Australia, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.