UrduPoint.com

Sun Eclipse To Not Be Visible In Pakistan On April 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Sun eclipse to not be visible in Pakistan on April 20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The total Sun Eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan on April 20. The path of totality passes over North West Cape, a remote peninsula of western Australia.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department here on Saturday, the Sun eclipse would be partially visible in south or east Asia, Australia, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Australia April Asia

Recent Stories

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

30 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

16 minutes ago
 DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

50 minutes ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE participates in International Monetary and Fin ..

UAE participates in International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.