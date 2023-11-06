KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Former President, Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed his gratitude to the people of the Sindh province for PPP's victory in the by-elections.

He said that the heart of Sindh 'Karachi' also chanted the slogan of 'Jeyay Bhutto' Asif Zardari said that the success of Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad was a special message of Karachittes for PPP's opponents.

He also paid tributes to party workers for victory in the by-elections. He said that every worker of the PPP should commence the election campaign by becoming the ambassador of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto. He further said that PPP would eliminate the problems of the people.